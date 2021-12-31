Luton teenager makes New Year's Honours List for giving free tuition to students during pandemic

A Luton teenager who provided free tuition to help students catch-up on lost learning during the pandemic, has been recognised in the Queen's New Year's Honours List.

Muhammad Kamil Ali, 19, has described finding out that he received the British Empire Medal for services to education as "surreal".

The teenager, a former pupil of Icknield High School, spotted a need to help others after the pandemic closed schools in March last year.

Muhammad Kamil Ali doing some tutoring work

Then in the first year of his A-levels, Muhammad saw first hand the effect it had on youngsters' education.

"I thought it would be a fantastic time to help and I started GCSE tuition for five students every day during the week," he said.

Muhammad, a volunteer tutor with the Luton-based British Community Professional Development Trust (BCPD), provided free maths and English tuition over Skype, All of his students went on to start the courses of their choice.

And he still provides weekly tuition, despite sitting his own A-levels in June 2021 at Luton Sixth Form College, where he now continues A-level maths tuition for students.

The Instagram page where he is creating content and resources for GCSE/ A-level subjects

He also has an Instagram account https://www.instagram.com/thesciencewaffler with around 7,000 followers, which offers GCSE and A-level advice and content on learning.

Muhammad is now taking a gap year from studies before applying for a place at medical school. And alongside his tuition classes he also works as a healthcare assistant at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

Of his award he said: "It is very surreal. I didn't really expect to get the award, when I got the letter I didn't realise what it was. It was kind of a shock to me."

He said dad Sundar and mum Luthfa Begum were very proud of him.

Instagram esources for GCSE/ A level subjects