Luton’s Deputy Mayor awards certificates to Att10tive’s Management masterclass students

Around 30 students at Luton Sixth Form College who attended a four week masterclass in Leadership and Management delivered by Att10tive received certificates from Luton Borough Councils Deputy Mayor Zanib Raja, putting them ahead of thousands of other young people.

The workshop provided a range of skills to help empower college students who wanted to develop their leadership skills or be managers of the future.

Att10tive Social Enterprise, a leading organisation in Luton’s community, conducted the impactful leadership and management workshop during May 2024.

The workshops, led by award-winning Managing Director Montell Neufville MCIM, aimed to equip 30 students with essential skills and insights to become future leaders and managers.

The leadership and management workshop is part of Att10tives personal development programme called Taking The Right Path, which helps them to consider their options and decision making.

Att10tive is supported by The Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation. Montell said “ We want to build resilience and effective decision makers who can be positive advocates in their communities, not only in the future but also today and tomorrow.”

Luton’s Deputy Mayor Councillor Zanib Raja who awarded the certificates praised the workshop and thanked the students for their active participation. She said “Management is the efficiency of climbing the ladder of success whilst leadership is ensuring the ladder is leaning against the right wall."

Att10tive works to build cohesion and encourage communities to work in harmony. Through their activities, Att10tive promotes respect, consideration, and empathy among people from different cultures, ethnicities, religions and backgrounds

The workshops approach encouraged students to set achievable goals using the SMART (Specific, Measurable, Actionable, Relevant, Time-based) framework. It focussed on the qualities of a Good Manager and the difference between a manager and a leader.

Additional skills managers need that the sessions focussed on included:

Clear communication skills : Good managers convey expectations clearly and listen actively to feedback.

D elegating . It is important to delegate and empower your team

Having a s trong work e thic :

Managing time : Using time as a tool to set achievable goals and creating effective strategies to meet them is crucial.

Industry & Sector Knowledge: Managers should understand their company and industry thoroughly.

As well as delivering workshops to college students Montell has also delivered workshops to people in the business sector, the educational sector and to hundreds of police officers over the years, added “I have learned a lot from managers and leaders who manage people and often big budgets.

"This workshop enables our leaders of tomorrow to understand the challenges they are likely to face when they become leaders, managers and supervisors”

Att10tive’s masterclass undoubtedly instilled these qualities in the students at Luton Sixth Form College, preparing them for future leadership roles. The workshop’s impact will undoubtedly resonate as these students embark on their professional journeys.

One of the participants student Imaan said: “In our first workshop we were introduced to Att10tive, an organisation deeply engaged within various sectors of Luton, including schools, businesses and charities.

"Their mission revolves around creating harmony in our community by emphasising mutual respect. They use social media as a tool to connect with younger members of the population, raising awareness on the different issues that affect our community and how we can help tackle them.”

She continued “By also having youth ambassadors to represent the organisation Att10tive has extended their reach to the younger demographic and engage them in their many diverse initiatives, moreover Att10tive facilitates sessions aimed at fostering essential life skills such as leadership and management which I am currently attending.

So far in these sessions we have explored the difference between leadership and management, the qualities essential for effective leadership and what makes a successful manager.

"Through interactive exercises we are encouraged to apply this knowledge to practical scenarios such as selecting candidates for managerial roles. Personally, this workshop has been invaluable in helping me recognise and enhance the qualities required for leadership roles.

"Its provided me with a platform to connect with like minded students and engage with members of Att10tive”

Miriam Nazir ‘The training session was very informative as it gave us an insight as to what made a good or bad manager as well as factors employers look out for when choosing good candidates for their businesses. As my first ever workshop I really enjoyed it and it was great to see how interactive and engaged everyone was”

Neda said “I found it very informative and we discussed what qualities a successful leader required and what people tend to look for when employing people. It also talked about how having a clear loud voice was essential when doing public speaking”

Hagra said “I found it really informative as we learned what makes a good leader as well as what factors employers look for when choosing the appropriate candidate for the businesses.”