Mini bee buddies: Dunstable kids turn school grounds into pollinator’s paradise

Pupils at Ashton St Peter's School in Dunstable have helped transform their school’s grounds into a pollinator’s paradise.

The pupils showed local MP Alex Mayer around the school’s sensory garden and outdoor learning areas and pointed out the newly planted pollinator-friendly plants to help Dunstable’s busy bugs.

It’s for this reason that Ashton scooped one of the top prizes in the Anglia in Bloom Awards – winning in the “project by young people under-12” category”

Alex Mayer MP said: “Congratulations to everyone at Aston St Peter’s School on winning in the Anglia in Bloom Awards. It has been fantastic meeting so many young people who are really passionate about helping the planet, and the wildlife we share it with. It gives me confidence that with such dedicated young people - we can trust our future is in safe hands.”

Dunstable and Houghton Regis was very successful in the Anglia in Bloom Awards, with Houghton Hall and Blow's Down joining Ashton in taking home prizes on the night.