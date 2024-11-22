Mini bee buddies: Dunstable kids turn school grounds into pollinator’s paradise

By Alin Martin
Contributor
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 11:03 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 11:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Pupils at Ashton St Peter's School in Dunstable have helped transform their school’s grounds into a pollinator’s paradise.

The pupils showed local MP Alex Mayer around the school’s sensory garden and outdoor learning areas and pointed out the newly planted pollinator-friendly plants to help Dunstable’s busy bugs.

It’s for this reason that Ashton scooped one of the top prizes in the Anglia in Bloom Awards – winning in the “project by young people under-12” category”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alex Mayer MP said: “Congratulations to everyone at Aston St Peter’s School on winning in the Anglia in Bloom Awards. It has been fantastic meeting so many young people who are really passionate about helping the planet, and the wildlife we share it with. It gives me confidence that with such dedicated young people - we can trust our future is in safe hands.”

Dunstable and Houghton Regis was very successful in the Anglia in Bloom Awards, with Houghton Hall and Blow's Down joining Ashton in taking home prizes on the night.

Related topics:DunstableAshtonHoughton Regis
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice