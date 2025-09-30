New Forest School near Luton

Pupils and families from the local community will be taking to Breachwood Green Pre-school’s new Forest School on Sunday 23rd November 2025, 10am-2pm to plant over 400 free saplings donated by the Woodland Trust.

The pre-school successfully applied for a variety of tree and hedge packs to enrich their woodland classroom.

” The Woodland Trust’s Schools and Community Engagement Manager Karen Letten said: “Trees create inspiring learning spaces - natural, sustainable, and dynamic outdoor classrooms where pupils can mix mud with maths and spades with science while connecting with nature and having fun. It’s these lessons that the children will remember well into adulthood.”

Breachwood Green Forest & Pre-School will be opening in November 2025.

Breachwood Green Pre-school Forest School expansion project has been funded by North Hertfordshire Council and fundraising events to enable the pre-school to offer more spaces at their setting. The Pre-school will be offering daily Forest School sessions within it’s provision for November 2025.

The ‘Plant a Tree’ day invites all from the local community to help plant the tree’s and hedgerows. There will be opportunity to name and dedicate a tree to a loved one. Businesses are welcome to sponsor more established trees from paper birch tree’s to fruit trees.

Breachwood Green Pre-school, Chapel Road, Breachwood Green, Hitchin Hertfordshire SG4 8NX

Forest School location: What3words: ///trucked.likely.vans