One in six children persistently missing classes in Luton

One in six children were persistently missing classes in the autumn and spring terms in Luton, new figures show.

School leaders' union NAHT called for greater investment in mental health services and social care to tackle absences, alongside action on child poverty and the Send system.

Figures from the Department for Education show 6,569 pupils in Luton were persistently absent, missing 10 per cent or more of school sessions, across the 2024-25 autumn and spring terms. They accounted for 17.3 per cent of students.

It was down slightly from 18 per cent in the autumn and spring terms in the previous school year.

Meanwhile the rate of severely absent students in the area, missing at least half of classes, stood at 1.5 per cent – unchanged from the rate in 2023-24.

The rate of persistently absent students across England stood at 17.6 per cent in 2024-25, an improvement from 19.2 per cent a year earlier.

However, 2.3 per cent of students were severely absent – up from 2.1 per cent the year before.

While severe absence has risen, the rate of increase has been slowing over the past two years.

The increase in severe absence is most apparent for children with an education, health and care plan, which are legal documents setting out support required for young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

The percentage of pupils with EHCPs missing more than half of their classes increased from 6.6 per cent in 2023-24 to 7.3 per cent this year.

Pepe Di'Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said it is worrying severe absence has increased again, particularly for children with the most complex Send needs.

A DfE spokesperson said: "This Government is taking the action needed to get our kids back in school, with the biggest improvement in attendance in a decade last academic year.

"Absence is down, persistent absence has plummeted, and we are slowing the stubborn rise in severe absence.

"Through free breakfast clubs in every primary school, an attendance mentoring programme, and ensuring earlier intervention for children with special needs we are creating a school system that serves not just some children but supports every child to achieve and thrive."