'Outstanding' Luton special school gets top marks after Ofsted inspection

The headteacher of a special school in Luton has shared her pride after it was rated as being outstanding by Ofsted.

Woodlands Secondary School, on Northwell Drive, was given the rating after a two-day visit.

The school is for young people with complex special educational needs and/or disabilities and was praised for being a “caring and harmonious community where all pupils flourish”.

The report, published last week, read: “Pupils are exceptionally well prepared for adulthood. This thread weaves through the school’s curriculum. Real-life experiences enrich pupils’ learning. It equips them with the skills to live their lives as independently as possible.”

The inspectors also said that the “bespoke curriculum” caters very well for pupils’ specific needs with staff working alongside experts to help pupils wherever they can.

The report stated: “The highly inclusive programme to support pupils’ personal development is impressive.”

Headteacher Sandra Clarke said: “I am very proud to work with and for our young people and families, and to work alongside the school leaders and the staff team, as we strive to provide an exceptional education for our students.

“As a school leader I do not do this job for the purposes of Ofsted. I do this job because I believe our young people deserve an excellent education. Our mission statement is to empower our young people to become successful adults. I am pleased that through the day-to-day efforts of the staff team to achieve this aim and by putting our young people's best interests at the centre of what we do, Ofsted has recognised the work of the school as outstanding.”

She thanked the families for trusting the school to care for the pupils and encouraged parents to continue to work together to get the “best outcomes for the students”.

Ms Clarke added: “Outstanding does not mean perfect! We will continue to be ambitious and we will continue to be reflective and to acknowledge when we may need to consider doing things differently.”