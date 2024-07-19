Pupils at Foxdell Primary School awarded a prestigious Eco-Schools’ Green Flag

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year, students at Foxdell Primary School have once again received international accreditation for their exceptional work in promoting sustainability and raising environmental awareness amongst their peers, only this time their brilliant work was recognised with a distinction.

The Eco-Schools programme, established in 1994, is now implemented in over 70 countries worldwide. The programme follows a tried-and-trusted seven-step framework, that encourages young people to explore a variety of environmental issues before spearheading environmental action in their school and local community.

Since first engaging with the Eco-Schools’ programme in 2023, accomplishments have included organising a team of Eco Warriors to drive energy saving and eco initiatives throughout the school, a programme of updating the school to LED lighting to reduce energy usage, improving the school grounds to provide lots of additional habitats for wildlife, having an environmental day where all learning for the day was ‘unplugged’, organising a rota for regular litter picking around the school sites and the local area. .

Speaking about their achievements staff member Heather Jones said, “We are so lucky to have an enthusiastic team of Eco Councillors that not only come up with great initiatives and tips to share in our newsletters but are just as happy to get their hands dirty, litter picking, making bug hotels and gardening. Their recognition is very well deserved!”

Foxdell Primary Junior Site Eco Committee

And pupil Haniya - aged 6 stated, ‘I wanted to be an Eco Warrior because it is not good to have a messy world. I helped to tidy up the world and people’s trash. Our new worms enjoy our leftover fruity snacks and we like their compost!.’

Eco-Schools England Manager, Adam Flint, said: ‘The Eco-Schools’ Green Flag is an international benchmark that demonstrates a commitment to fighting climate change and high standard of sustainable practice. Students and staff who earn this award deserve recognition for their dedication toward protecting our planet. Every day, they demonstrate that each of us can contribute to making our planet a better, more sustainable, place.’

