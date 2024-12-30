Revealed: The best primary schools in Luton
Children are assessed at the end of year 6 as they leave primary school.
The latest performance figures show 61 per cent of children across Luton reached the expected standard across reading, writing and maths when assessed at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.
But which schools in the area performed the best? We rank the top 10 below:
In first place is Tennyson Road Primary School. Some 91 per cent of pupils at the school met the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.
Coming in second place is Hillborough Junior School – the school had a score of 90 per cent.
With 77 per cent of pupils meeting the expected standard, River Bank Primary School sits third on the podium of the best performing primary schools in Luton.
Just missing out on the top three are Southfield Primary Academy, and Leagrave Primary School. At these schools, 76 per cent of pupils met the required standard in these three subjects.
In sixth place, is St Margaret of Scotland Catholic Primary School. The expected standard was met by 75 per cent of pupils here.
Just behind are St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, and The Meads Primary School, where 72 per cent of pupils met the required standard by the end of year 6.
In ninth place is Chantry Primary Academy. At this school, 71 per cent of pupils met the required standard.
And rounding out the top 10 is Denbigh Primary School. Some 70 per cent of pupils met the required standard in reading, writing and maths here.
