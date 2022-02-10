Lassa fever: Case of Ebola like-virus being treated at L&D Hospital, Luton Today understands

Two members of the same family have been diagnosed with Lassa fever - with a third relative suspected of having the disease being cared for at the L&D hospital, Luton Today believes.

Those infected have recently returned from West Africa, where the disease, an Ebola like virus, is endemic, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

One of the cases has recovered, while the other is receiving specialist care at the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust.

It's believed one of the Lassa fever cases is being investigated at the L&D Hospital

Since 1980 there have only been eight cases of Lassa fever imported to the UK - with the last two in 2009.

A UKHSA statement says: "The 'probable case' is receiving care at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust with The High Consequence Infectious Disease Network engaged with their ongoing care."

Dr Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor at UKHSA, said: "We can confirm that two cases of Lassa fever have been identified in England, and a further probable case is under investigation. The cases are within the same family and are linked to recent travel to West Africa.

"Cases of Lassa fever are rare in the UK and it does not spread easily between people. The overall risk to the public is very low. We are contacting the individuals who have had close contact with the cases prior to confirmation of their infection, to provide appropriate assessment, support and advice."

"UKHSA and the NHS have well established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with cases of imported infectious disease and these will be reinforced."

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by Lassa virus. People usually become infected with Lassa virus through exposure to food or household items contaminated with urine or faeces of infected rats – present in a number of West African countries where the disease is endemic. The virus can also be spread through infected bodily fluids.

Most people with Lassa fever will make a full recovery, however severe illness can occur in some individuals

There was no evidence of onward transmission from any of the previous UK cases.

Dr Sir Michael Jacobs, consultant in infectious diseases at the Royal Free London, said: "The Royal Free Hospital is a specialist centre for treating patients with viral haemorrhagic fevers, including Lassa fever.

"Our secure unit is run by a highly-trained and experienced team of doctors, nurses, therapists and laboratory staff and is designed to ensure our staff can safely treat patients with these kind of infections.