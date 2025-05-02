Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Covid cases in the UK are rising week-on-week 🚨

Older people and those who are vulnerable are being warned to get their Covid booster.

Covid cases in the UK are increasing week-on-week.

There has been a drop in the number of those eligible coming forward for their Covid vaccine.

Pharmacists have issued a serious warning to elderly and vulnerable Brits to get their Covid booster, as cases of the virus continue to soar ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

There is currently a 4.1% week-on-week increase in Covid cases and more than 1,005 patients in hospital.

With the UK enjoying an unseasonably hot spell this week, medics at Well Pharmacy are worried that rising Covid cases paired with increased social interactions due to the warm weather will see cases spike even further.

The alert comes as data suggests thousands of those eligible have yet to get their latest Covid vaccine.

Vaccinations fell for the second week in a row to just 400,000 in England, despite boosters being available since the start of the month, leading to concern that the warm weather and waning immunity could see cases surge further.

Pharmacists are warning those eligible for a Covid booster to get their jab as cases continue to rise. | Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Why are Covid cases rising?

Covid remains a highly contagious virus that can cause serious illness, especially for older people and those who are vulnerable.

Government data shows there have been two annual consistent spikes during the summer and winter since the end of lockdown in 2021, and there is nothing to suggest 2025 will be any different.

Another factor is the uptake of spring boosters, which has been slow this year, with just over two million jabs have been given so far in England - two million less than last year’s total of 4.2 million.

What are the symptoms of Covid?

The symptoms of Covid have remained the same, despite the many different types of variants, the NHS explain they can include:

a high temperature or shivering

a new, continuous cough

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

shortness of breath

fatigue

body aches

a headache

a sore throat

a blocked or runny nose

loss of appetite

diarrhoea

feeling sick or being sick

Who is eligible for a Covid vaccine?

The Covid vaccine are being rolled out across the UK until June 17. To be eligible for the Covid vaccine you must be:

aged 75 or over (including those who will be 75 by June 17, 2025)

aged six months to 74 years and have a weakened immune system because of a health condition or treatment

live in a care home for older adults

Anyone who is eligible for a Covid booster can book an appointment on the Well Pharmacy website or with their local pharmacy, GP or health centre.

Pharmacists are urging those who are eligible to get their boosters booked in fast, because the vaccines can take around two weeks to become fully effective.

Deputy superintendent George Sandhu says it is crucial that anyone eligible for a booster should get one.

He explained: “Covid always rises in the summer, when people enjoy better weather and mix with friends. While we all have busy lives, it must be stressed how important these booster vaccines have been in keeping people in good health and decreasing the effects of Covid on the population.

“Anyone who is immunocompromised should be sure to have their jab as soon as possible, similarly those aged over 75 should also make sure to have their booster to give them peace of mind.”

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of Covid, who is eligible for the vaccine and how to book an appointment at NHS.UK.