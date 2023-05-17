Dunstable’s Grove View health hub gets countryside makeover from public submissions
Residents submitted paintings for the walls
Countryside art from residents is welcoming patients to the Grove View Integrated Health and Care Hub in Dunstable.
Over the past two weeks, Central Bedfordshire Council’s contractor transformed the hub with public art as patients begin to use the facilities on Court Drive.
In September, people submitted memories of the Dunstable countryside and inspired by the images, artists Hayley and Marcus Walters created artwork for the waiting areas.
Andy Sharp, director for social care, health and housing, was delighted with how it has brighten the walls of Grove View.
He added: “We would like to thank everyone that contributed by sharing their memories which have been used to inspire the final creations and hope that they enjoy the artwork when they have an opportunity to view the artwork when visiting the hub.”
While Marcus and Hayley said: “We have really enjoyed working on this commission and have also been instrumental in the branding and way-finding for the development.”