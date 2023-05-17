Countryside art from residents is welcoming patients to the Grove View Integrated Health and Care Hub in Dunstable.

Over the past two weeks, Central Bedfordshire Council’s contractor transformed the hub with public art as patients begin to use the facilities on Court Drive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In September, people submitted memories of the Dunstable countryside and inspired by the images, artists Hayley and Marcus Walters created artwork for the waiting areas.

Some of the art installed in the hub

Andy Sharp, director for social care, health and housing, was delighted with how it has brighten the walls of Grove View.

He added: “We would like to thank everyone that contributed by sharing their memories which have been used to inspire the final creations and hope that they enjoy the artwork when they have an opportunity to view the artwork when visiting the hub.”

Advertisement

Advertisement