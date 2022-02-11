First UK death from Lassa fever, Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed

A person who received hospital treatment in Bedfordshire after contracting Lassa fever, has died, the UK Health Security Agency has confirmed today (Friday).

This was the third confirmed case of the illness in the UK this week, after two members of the same family also contracted the disease. The Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust has also been caring for the family, but at least one of these patients has been receiving care at the L&D Hospital, Luton Today understands.

The infections are linked to recent travel from West Africa, where the disease, an Ebola-like virus, is endemic, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Luton & Dunstable Hospital

The (UKHSA) stated: "The (UKHSA) can confirm that the probable case of Lassa fever under investigation is now confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to three. Sadly, this individual has died.

"We are contacting the individuals who have had close contact with the cases prior to confirmation of their infection, to provide appropriate assessment, support and advice. The risk to the general public remains very low."

A Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson has not yet confirmed to Luton Today whether the person who died did so at the L&D or Bedford Hospital, but a source has told us that at least one of the trio of cases was at the L&D.

They said in a statement: "We confirm the sad death of a patient at our trust, who had confirmed Lassa fever. We send our deepest condolences to their family at this difficult time.

"We will continue to support the patient’s family and our staff and are working closely with colleagues from UKHSA to undertake a robust contact tracing exercise."

The World Health Organisation (WHO) described Lassa Fever as: "an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by Lassa virus, a member of the arenavirus family of viruses."

Dr Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Advisor at UKHSA, said: "Cases of Lassa fever are rare in the UK and it does not spread easily between people. The overall risk to the public is very low. We are contacting the individuals who have had close contact with the cases prior to confirmation of their infection, to provide appropriate assessment, support and advice."

"UKHSA and the NHS have well established and robust infection control procedures for dealing with cases of imported infectious disease and these will be reinforced."

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by Lassa virus. People usually become infected with Lassa virus through exposure to food or household items contaminated with urine or faeces of infected rats – present in a number of West African countries where the disease is endemic. The virus can also be spread through infected bodily fluids.

Most people with Lassa fever will make a full recovery, however severe illness can occur in some individuals

There was no evidence of onward transmission from any of the previous UK cases.

Dr Sir Michael Jacobs, consultant in infectious diseases at the Royal Free London, said: "The Royal Free Hospital is a specialist centre for treating patients with viral haemorrhagic fevers, including Lassa fever.

"Our secure unit is run by a highly-trained and experienced team of doctors, nurses, therapists and laboratory staff and is designed to ensure our staff can safely treat patients with these kind of infections.