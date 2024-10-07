Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Covid cases are on the rise again in the UK, as the NHS warns people to protect themselves from a ‘tripledemic’ of viruses this winter.

The UKHSA have reported that cases are up 21.6% up to September 25, with a 50.6% increase in deaths up to September 20. The surge in numbers is suspected to be caused by the new XEC Covid variant, which scientists had warned could become the new dominant variant.

Whilst for the incoming flu season, data from Australia has indicated that this year the Northern Hemisphere could be hit hard, with the Australian winter seeing flu cases surpass its five year average particularly in Western Australia.

Those eligible for winter vaccines are being urged to come forward after data from the UKHSA revealed that there were at least 18,000 flu-related deaths and over 19,500 Covid associated deaths during the last two winters.

Well Pharmacy’s deputy superintendent George Sandhu has explained that it’s important to know the risks and symptoms of cold, flu, pneumonia and Covid. He said: "Winter keeps us indoors, creating a perfect breeding ground for viruses like flu, pneumonia, and Covid-19 due to poor ventilation. It's crucial to be aware of the symptoms that could indicate something more serious than just a cold.”

Adding: “Strengthening our immunity is key, especially during these colder months when our immune systems may be more vulnerable."

Symptoms of the cold, flu and Covid can be similar. | Pexels/Gustavo Fring

Headaches, sore throats and coughs are common symptoms of the cold, flu and Covid but there are tell-tale symptoms for each one. To help you determine whether you have the cold, flu, Covid or pneumonia, Sandhu has detailed the symptoms of all four illnesses that you should be aware of this winter.

Symptoms of a cold

A cold will gradually appear after two or three days with many people developing a blocked nose, sore throat and sneezing. The cold should subside inside a week with lingering symptoms lasting a fortnight before beginning to feel better.

A pharmacist can advise on the best cold and flu remedies including decongestants to purchase over the counter to ensure comfort whilst suffering with a cold.

Symptoms of flu

Flu can come on very suddenly especially in the winter months, but it is important to make sure that you seek medical attention if required. Symptoms of the flu include a sudden high temperature, aching body and feeling tired and exhausted as well as the same dry or phlegm producing cough that comes with a cold.

It is likely that you will feel tired and exhausted, and you might not have any appetite for several days though it is important to stay hydrated. If suffering from the flu it is important to try and stay warm and rest as much as possible, have a loved one visit your local Well Pharmacy and purchase paracetamol and other flu remedies.

People who are eligible should also make an appointment to get their flu vaccine to avoid the serious impact which can be caused by getting the flu.

Symptoms of Covid

Many people believe that Covid is no longer an issue after lockdowns were lifted a few years ago. However, if you begin to feel fatigued and notice a loss in your ability to taste food or smell any odours then it is important to take a Covid test.

It is the loss of taste and smell that distinguishes Covid from the flu or pneumonia as it is rare for this to occur when dealing with any other winter bugs.

The symptoms of Covid are very similar to those of a cold and flu but it is imperative that you try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people if diagnosed with Covid until you feel better. Well Pharmacy can offer Covid tests over the counter however if you think you have Covid then it is advised to have someone else pick up the tests for you.

It is important to rest and drink plenty of fluids to avoid getting dehydrated whilst suffering from Covid whilst also avoiding activities with others to stop the spread of infection.

Symptoms of pneumonia

Pneumonia is caused by an inflammation of the lungs which is usually triggered by an infection. Whilst some people might only feel the effects for a fortnight, the elderly and those with heart and lung conditions are at risk of getting seriously ill and needing hospital treatment.

People sometimes think they only have the flu and try to remedy their symptoms themselves as both present with similar symptoms so it is important to consult a medical professional if you don’t feel better within a week.

It is important to take medication such as paracetamol to help with any pain or high temperature that might come with pneumonia. The risk of suffering complications from pneumonia can be reduced by making sure to receive all vaccines including the flu and Covid vaccines as well as a pneumonia jab which are all available from Well Pharmacy.

This table can help you check if you have the symptoms of cold, flu, pneumonia or Covid. | Well Pharmacy

The following tips will help you stay as healthy as possible over the winter months which are approaching.

Getting enough quality sleep: going to bed at a similar time and waking up around the same time each morning can boost immunity.

going to bed at a similar time and waking up around the same time each morning can boost immunity. Eat the rainbow: a varied and balanced diet with an array of fruit and vegetables can help support our bodies through the darker months.

a varied and balanced diet with an array of fruit and vegetables can help support our bodies through the darker months. Staying hydrated: the weather may be colder, but people still need to ensure they keep up their fluid intake. Herbal and fruit teas are perfect for the colder days.

the weather may be colder, but people still need to ensure they keep up their fluid intake. Herbal and fruit teas are perfect for the colder days. Get some sunlight: the days may be shorter but getting some daylight each day can make all the difference to physical and mental health.

the days may be shorter but getting some daylight each day can make all the difference to physical and mental health. Keep vaccinations current : ensure you're up to date with vaccinations, including flu and pneumonia jabs.

: ensure you're up to date with vaccinations, including flu and pneumonia jabs. Practise good hygiene: regular handwashing is a simple but effective way to prevent the spread of illness.

You can find out more about the signs and symptoms of Covid, the cold and flu, who is eligible for the winter vaccines and how to look after your health during the colder months at NHS.UK.