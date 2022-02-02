Low Luton MMR vaccination rate well below levels needed to prevent large scale outbreaks

Luton parents are being urged to get their youngsters vaccinated against childhood diseases after a drop in the take up of MMR vaccinations.

Director of Public Health, Sally Cartwright is encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated against measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR).

Nationally, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, there has been a significant drop in the number of parents and carers getting their children vaccinated against MMR and taking up other childhood vaccines. Parents may not have realised doctors were still offering appointments or did not want to burden the NHS.

The take up of the MMR jabs in Luton is low (Getty Images)

Measles is highly contagious so even a small decline in MMR uptake can lead to a rise in cases. The MMR vaccine protects against three viral infections - measles, mumps and rubella, that can quickly spread to non-immune children and adults who have not had their vaccinations or been previously infected.

Director of Public Health, Sally Cartwright said: “Measles is a highly infectious disease that spreads very easily and can affect both adults and children if they are not fully immunised. People with measles can get a cough, runny nose, rash and fever, it can be a very serious disease so it is important to take the full course of the MMR vaccination.”

In Luton MMR vaccinations rates are low and are continuing to decline for both first and second doses. The latest data from 2021 shows, first dose MMR is 85.7 per cent with second dose MMR 82.5 per cent which are well below the required 95 per cent vaccination target needed to prevent large scale outbreaks.

The first MMR dose is offered to infants when they turn one and the second dose to pre-school children when they are around three years and four months old. To find out more about MMR (also available in different languages), please visit https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/mmr-for-all-general-leaflet Councillor Khtija Malik, portfolio holder for Public Health, said: "Parents and carers whose children have missed their MMR doses should contact their GP and book their vaccine.

"You may not know that there are two types of MMR vaccines available in the UK, MMR VaxPro® and Priorix®. Priorix® does not contain gelatine and is as safe and effective as MMR VaxPro®. Please let your GP know if you prefer the non-gelatine one when booking your appointment.”

All vaccination appointments should be booked through local GP surgery’s and people can also get advice regarding childhood immunisations which may have happened overseas.