The mental health of jurors in Luton must not be forgotten after pilot concludes at Luton Crown Court, urges British Psychological Society

Specialised mental health support for jurors should be made readily available across the country following the completion of a government pilot at Luton Crown Court, according to the British Psychological Society.

The British Psychological Society continues to be concerned that jurors who are exposed to distressing evidence in court, sometimes over several months, are particularly at risk. Jurors can potentially go without psychological support throughout a case and can be 'dropped' at the end of their service, with no support available.

The call comes after the pilot scheme in 14 Crown Courts across the country, which included Luton Crown Court, concluded last month, where jurors in the most traumatic cases were offered 24/7 support and free counselling sessions for the first time.

Speaking ahead of Juror Appreciation Week (May 6-11th 2025), which highlights the underappreciated role of jurors within the justice system, President of the British Psychological Society Dr Roman Raczka said:

“Jurors are members of the public who have been required to join court proceedings from their everyday lives, and who can potentially be exposed to material far beyond what they are used to seeing.

“Following our work to raise awareness of the lack of psychological support for jurors, the government pilot seen at Luton Crown Court was a positive step in the right direction. We hope the support seen within the scheme will be rolled out nationally and look forward to the results in due course.”

Research from psychologists at Manchester Metropolitan University, published in the British Journal of Clinical Psychology found a fourfold increase in post-traumatic stress (PTSD) symptoms in jurors who had witnessed upsetting evidence. Within the study, 44% of participants that were shown a murder case summary and evidence of skeletal remains reported signs of PTSD seven days later.

Jurors, who are often exposed to material that could result in vicarious trauma*, are currently signposted to their GP to access NHS Talking Therapies and the Samaritans, should they experience distress or mental health difficulties following their jury service.

However, with waiting lists for NHS mental health services rising all the time, the BPS is urging the government to provide more efficient psychological support for jurors and a nationwide rollout of their pilot scheme. Such support should at the very least be provided when cases meet a certain threshold for the evidence jurors are expected to consider.

Dr Raczka continued:

"Material jurors face could include graphic detail and images about extreme physical, sexual, and emotional harm, and further contextual information, which creates a strong potential for people to experience vicarious trauma.

"We must ensure the role and importance of jurors is recognised, and that includes recognising the potentially damaging mental health impact of being part of a jury during particularly distressing and traumatising cases.

"Ultimately we want to see proper psychological support available during and after trials, to ensure a better experience for all within the criminal justice system. One solution could be to replicate the model used in Scotland where there is a dedicated counselling service for jurors."

Ahead of Juror Appreciation Week (May 6-11th 2025), Chartered member of the British Psychological Society Dr Hannah Fawcett concluded:

“Jurors play a vital role in the criminal justice system and deserve to be honoured and appreciated for their hard work and dedication in creating a fair society for us all.

“Our ongoing research here at Manchester Met University shows that jury service can involve immense psychological pressure and greatly exacerbate symptoms of PTSD.”