Luton man 'honoured' to take part in Remembrance Day March Past

A Luton man joined seven other British Red Cross volunteers for the March Past at the Remembrance Service in London on Sunday.

Godwin Johnson-Igeli said: “It makes me feel so honoured to be here to remember. I’m delighted to be a part of this experience.”

Godwin joined the Red Cross four years ago and volunteers as a case worker for refugees and asylum seekers in Luton. He’d previously worked with the Nigerian Red Cross.

Godwin Johnson-Igeli (back row, far right) with members of the Red Cross at the Remembrance Day service in London

He said: "Apart from my passion to help humanity, the Red Cross keeps me going as a volunteer. It gives hope to the hopeless all over the world.

“As a volunteer I am able to make a difference to people who are seeking asylum and are very vulnerable. We can empower them and give them the confidence to begin a new life. Seeing them smile after working with them to find a pathway is indelible.”

Over 10,000 people take part in the March Past following the formal ceremony, organised by the Royal British Legion. The British Red Cross detachment are included within the civilian section of the March Past.

Last year the British Red Cross marked 150 years of supporting people in crisis, in the midst of its biggest humanitarian response in 50 years - to the Covid-19 pandemic. On top of their usual work of supporting people through fires and floods, helping people get home from hospital and supporting vulnerable refugees, Red Cross volunteers stepped up even further to get involved in food and medicine deliveries, manning a telephone support line and supporting at vaccination clinics. Overall the charity saw a 4000% increase in its work.

Godwin Johnson-Igeli