Luton Yesteryear: Luton Union Workhouse

Built in 1836, on land donated by the Marquis of Bute, Luton Union Workhouse provided food, shelter, and medical care for residents of Luton and 14 other surrounding parishes who were not able to support themselves.

Managed by a Board of Guardians, the building provided accommodation for up to 300 individuals at any one time and so-called inmates were required to wear a uniform: men in a grey jacket, and the women in long grey frocks. Families were split up on admission.

Newspaper reports from the Victorian period paint a somewhat grim picture of life inside the workhouse, with a number of shocking tragedies making grim reading.

In 1875 a 10-year-old child called Walter Ryan was killed when another ‘inmate’, who was tasked with taking care of the little ones, threw a red-hot poker at his head, fracturing his skull.

In 1884, a three-year-old toddler named Frank Davage was burnt to death after his clothes caught fire when he was playing with other children.

Nevertheless, residents were treated to occasional treats, including summer outings to local attractions including Totternhoe, Putteridge Park, and Poynter’s Farm. They were also provided with Christmas dinners complete with ‘ale, tobacco, and snuff’.

After the Local Government Act of 1929, the council took over the functions of the Board of Guardians and the title ‘workhouse’ was replaced with ‘Public Assistance Institutions’.

The site became St Mary's Hospital in 1930 and it joined the National Health Service in 1948.

Today, the former workhouse building houses St. Mary’s Care Home and is Grade II listed.

St. Mary’s Hospital was incorporated into what is now the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital, which still has a St. Mary’s wing to this day.