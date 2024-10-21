The colour photo of the scene was taken last week with an identical view showing boys on the quad in around 1928.

With the Royal British Legion’s annual Poppy Appeal about to begin, this is an appropriate time to publish a photo of the memorial garden at Dunstable’s former Grammar School.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school, which opened in 1888, became Ashton Middle School in 1971, and the building was declared surplus to local educational requirements in 2016. It was then converted into the present Ashton Grove apartments, with great care being taken to preserve much of the original main building.

The memorial library, for instance, is still intact. It contains the names of the Old Boys of the school who died in the two World Wars. In front of the library entrance, on the school’s old quadrangle where cadet corps parades once took place, is a memorial garden planted around metal statues of two soldiers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunstable’s Poppy Appeal, which raised over £53,000 last year, is being supported over the next fortnight by many local schools and businesses. There will be appeal collectors in many of the town’s supermarkets who will include Dunstable’s army and air cadets, Dunstable Town Council staff and members of Dunstable History Society and Dunstable Rotary Club. Local councillors selling Poppies will include the Mayor, Cllr Louise O’Riordan.

Yesteryear is compiled by John Buckledee, chairman of Dunstable and District Local History Society,