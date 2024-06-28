File image of a to let sign.

The average rent in Luton costs nearly half of the area's median wage, new figures show.

Campaign group Generation Rent said the next government must tackle the cost of rent by building more homes and stopping landlords from raising rent above wage growth or inflation.

Office for National Statistics figures show the average rent in Luton was £1,080 a month in May.

Separate data from the ONS show the median wage for the same month was £2,243 in the area – meaning rent accounted for 48 per cent of the monthly income for an average individual.

The figures are based on individual wages – cohabiting couples or those living in house shares will see rent shared between multiple wages.

Regionally, London saw rent take up the highest proportion of wages. Its average rent of £2,086 accounted for 74 per cent of the median monthly income.

At the other extreme was the North East, where the average rent of £667 took up 30 per cent of its median pay.

In the East of England, the average rent was £1,143. It accounted for 47 per cent of the £2,439 median wage.

Ben Twomey, chief executive of Generation Rent, said: "Prices in the shops may have stopped rising so quickly, but renters are still seeing our single biggest cost go up faster than our incomes.

"Landlords can raise the rent as high as they think they can get away with and use the threat of a no-fault eviction to bully their tenants to accept it."

He added: "We won't fix the cost of renting crisis unless the next government acts to slam the brakes on these runaway rents."

He said more homes are needed alongside protections against unaffordable rent increases.

"That means stopping landlords raising rent above wage growth or inflation - whichever is lower," he said.

Rent in Luton has increased 9 per cent from £991 a year ago, and has jumped 44 per cent from £749 when records started in 2015.

Across England, rent has increased 9 per cent from last year and 35 per cent since 2015.

Polly Neate, chief executive of housing charity Shelter, said: "Successive governments have failed to build the social rent homes we desperately need and private rents are continuing to rocket as a result.

"Every day we hear from people who are forced to cough up money they simply don’t have just to keep hold of an overpriced and often shoddy rental."

She added renters are left to accept "eyewatering rent hikes" due to competitive rental markets and a lack of protection from evictions.

She said the next government must urgently ban Section 21 "no-fault" evictions, limit in-tenancy rent increases and extends notice periods.