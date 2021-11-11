Luton motorists owe more than £1million in car tax

Luton motorists owe more than £1.1million in car taxes according to a recent survey.

Insurance company Veygo found the town's motorists were second only to Worcester as one of the worst areas in the country for not paying the compulsory tax.

Freedom of Information data revealed Luton motorists received 22.06 fines for having untaxed vehicles per 1,000 residents in 2020. The total value of unpaid car tax is £1,111,650.

David Roberts, Principal Product Manager from Veygo said: “Paying your vehicle tax is a legal requirement, and failure to pay will usually result in an £80 fine. If you don’t pay the fine, you could be charged up to £1,000 and even have your vehicle seized. Thankfully, paying your car tax is a simple and straightforward process. Simply visit the government website, enter your details and you will be prompted to pay the appropriate rate of tax for your vehicle. You can choose to pay annually, every six months or monthly.

“The tax you pay to drive your vehicle on public roads goes into central government funding which helps to pay for various infrastructure and local projects, from building new roads to fixing potholes.