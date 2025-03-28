More people in Luton going financially insolvent

PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

More people in Luton entered insolvency last year, new figures show.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Money Advice Trust, the charity that runs the National Debtline advice service, said the rise in personal insolvencies across England and Wales shows how significantly high costs have impacted people's finances.

Figures from the Insolvency Service show 331 people in Luton entered insolvency in 2024, up from 312 the year before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across the two nations, the number of personal insolvencies jumped 14 per cent to nearly 118,000 last year.

A person becomes insolvent when they are unable to pay their debts, and are left with a choice of declaring bankruptcy or taking on other measures to pay them back.

The insolvencies last year in Luton were made up of 21 bankruptcies, 93 debt relief orders, and 217 individual voluntary arrangements.

Overall, the area had a rate of 19 insolvencies per 10,000 adults.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures revealed significant regional disparity, with the rate of personal insolvencies highest in the North East at 33 per 10,000 adults. Meanwhile, it was lowest in London at 15 per 10,000.

Grace Brownfield, head of influencing and communications at the Money Advice Trust, said the rise in personal insolvencies is a "sign of the significant impact high costs have had on people's finances".

She added: "With household budgets being stretched even further, we're seeing more people falling into difficulty and needing to access an insolvency option to deal with their debts.

"The consistently higher rate in the North East could indicate the impact of longstanding economic inequalities in the region such as historically lower wages, higher unemployment and a greater reliance on industries vulnerable to economic instability, all made more prevalent as the cost-of-living crisis continues."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The figures also show the insolvency rate for women (27 per 10,000) was higher than for men (22 per 10,000) for the eleventh successive year.

However, the rate in Luton was 19 per 10,000 for women and men.

Simon Trevethick, head of communications at StepChange, said the regional and gendered differences are "not a surprise".

He added: "Whilst the drivers of debt are complex and wide, we consistently find that certain regions and demographics are overrepresented in our client base.

"Specifically, women are overrepresented among people seeking debt advice, as almost two-thirds of our clients are women.”