The Mall welcomes the arrival of BIM’S

BIM’S, the fast-growing, family-operated fast-food chain known for its unique Algerian-inspired flavours, proudly announces the grand opening of its new restaurant in Luton.

Founded in 2018 by Managing Director Karim Zigheche and his brothers, BIM’S has been elevating the fast-food experience with higher quality delicious offerings, and the Luton opening at The Mall marks its fifth location and first venture outside of London.

The strong family involvement has fostered a passion for creating unique and flavourful fast-food, with a particular focus on halal options, at affordable prices. Known particularly for its Chicken Supreme and an array of delicious sauces (including the top-secret Algerian sauce, a closely guarded family recipe), BIM’S has something for everyone to enjoy.

Alongside their passion for fantastic food, the company’s charitable ethos marks it as a pillar within the community. Their recent Ramadan giveaway campaign led 30% of revenues from the Ramadan menu to be donated to local and international causes and is something its founders pride themselves on.

Karim Zigheche, Managing Director of BIM’S, commented “We are so delighted to be joining the Luton food community and are proud to have launched our first restaurant outside of London at The Mall. Luton was a really easy choice for us – it’s a vibrant, food-loving community of a truly eclectic mix of people, most of whom are loyal to the businesses that look after them. Luton’s food scene is growing and we’re buzzing to be bringing our unique twist and flavour profiles, especially our hand-breaded chicken and range of iconic and unique sauces, to the fast-food scene here.”

Karim continues “BIM’S is driven by a real commitment to produce food of the highest standards, but that still remains affordable and great value for our customers. We work hard to create flavour profiles and meal varieties that give a different and unique spin on the standard fast-food options. We bread our chicken by hand and our burgers and fries are really excellent. We can’t wait to welcome you down to try what we have to offer”.

To celebrate their opening at The Mall, BIM’S launched by offering 100 free meals to the first customers through the doors, followed by a 50% discount for the rest of the day. Throughout the opening week, BIM’S is also offering 20% off the entire menu exclusively at their Luton location. Guests can use the code LUTON20 to take advantage of this promotion and savour the unique flavours BIM’S is famous for. Additionally, customers can enjoy some free fries on the loyalty app when they show it in-store.

Roy Greening, Centre Director at The Mall Luton commented “We are very excited to welcome BIM’S to our line-up of food outlets here at The Mall. With so many offers to take advantage of in their opening week, now is the time to head over and sample some of the incredible food that they are so famous for. We’re looking forward to getting our hands on some ourselves!”

BIM’S can be found outside of The Mall Luton on St George’s Square.