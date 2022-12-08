A 28-year-old man has been charged after an egg was thrown at His Majesty King Charles III during his visit to Luton Town Hall on Tuesday (December 6).

Bedfordshire Police said: “The man was charged under section 5 of the Public Order Act and has been bailed to appear at Luton Magistrates’ Court on 9 January 2023.”

The King’s appearance was the first part of His Majesty’s three stops in the town earlier this week.