Murder scene on Nunnery Lane in Luton. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Detectives in Luton have issued a fresh appeal for information a week after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the town.

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit are asking to speak to anyone who was in and around the Nunnery Lane area on Friday, September 29, to come forward and talk to police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two teenage boys have been charged with murder, attempted murder and violent disorder in connection to the incident in which Ashraf Habimana, 16, died and another teenage boy was seriously injured.

Detectives are still in the area as they carry out enquiries. Police particularly want to hear from anyone who was in or near the car park at the Old Moat pub car park between 7pm and 7.10pm, or who was in or driving in Nunnery Lane, Britannia Avenue, Moat Lane, Fallowfield, Lucerne Way, Austin Road, Meadow Road, Reeves Avenue, Bancroft Road, Black Swan Lane and Riddy Lane between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

Detective Inspector Graham Newton said: “This tragedy has had a huge impact on all our communities in Luton and I am hoping it provides people with some reassurance that we are making progress and taking positive action in this case.

“We are aware that there are videos linked to this incident circulating in the community on platforms like Snapchat. We would urge people to report these to us via the online portal we have set up today, which can be done at the click of a button."

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “We would also be especially interested in any CCTV or dash cam footage people may have of the area when this terrible incident took place.

“We are determined to get justice for Ashraf and his family and would really appreciate the support of the community in doing so.”