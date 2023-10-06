News you can trust since 1891
Two teens charged with murder over fatal stabbing of 16-year-old in Luton

Olivia Preston
Published 6th Oct 2023, 09:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 09:28 BST
A police car at the scene on Nunnery Lane, inset: Ashraf Habimana. Picture: Bedfordshire PoliceA police car at the scene on Nunnery Lane, inset: Ashraf Habimana. Picture: Bedfordshire Police
Two teenage boys have been charged with murder after a boy, 16, was fatally stabbed in Luton.

The two teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have also both been charged with attempted murder and violent disorder in connection to the incident in Nunnery Lane last weekend. The pair have been remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Magistrates Court today (October 6).

Ashraf Habimana died from stab wounds after the attack at around 7pm on Friday, September 29, while another teenage boy suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it either online here or by calling 101 – quoting Operation Roydon.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online.