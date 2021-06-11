'Heartbroken' family pay tribute to 16-year-old stabbed to death in Luton

The family of a teenager who died after being stabbed in Luton on Tuesday have said they are “extremely saddened and heartbroken” as they paid tribute to him.

Humza Hussain, 16, from Luton, was the victim of the fatal attack near to Challney High School for Boys at around 4pm on June 8.

In a statement, his family said: “We are extremely saddened and heartbroken at the passing of Humza. He was a young boy with his whole life ahead of him, and this should never have happened.

Humza Hussain

“He was a much-loved son, grandson and brother and it is a very sad loss for us as a family. We would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Shortly after the incident, police arrested two teenagers. One teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of murder, but currently remains in hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.

A second teenage boy, who was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, has been released on bail.

Detective Inspector Iain Macpherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, investigating, said: “Our hearts go out to Humza’s family at this incredibly difficult time. We are absolutely determined to bring those responsible for this shocking attack to justice.

Humza Hussain

“We are really keen to hear from anyone who has any information about this appalling incident. You can get in touch with us online, or you can leave information anonymously if you so wish.”

You can report information to police on 101 or via the online reporting centre on the Bedfordshire Police website, quoting Operation Alstroemeria.