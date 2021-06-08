Two arrests after 16-year-old boy dies of stab wounds in Luton

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing in Luton earlier today (Tuesday).

The incident happened at around 4pm when officers were called to reports that a teenager had been stabbed after an attack in Stoneygate Road.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds, but was sadly pronounced dead just after 6pm.

Stoneygate Road, Luton Photo: Google

While he has not yet been formally identified, his family has been made aware.

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to the incident, having received hospital treatment for minor injuries.

A third teenage boy who suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Chief Superintendent John Murphy from Bedfordshire Police said: “Appalling violence has cost a teenage boy his life today. We have dedicated specialist officers piecing together the circumstances around this shocking attack and our thoughts are with the victim’s family, as well as friends and the wider community who will be concerned and saddened by this news.

“We believe this was an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public, and our community officers will be patrolling the area to give reassurance to residents.

“We will pursue anybody who thinks the use of weapons is acceptable and we will crack down hard on anybody perpetrating this kind of crime.

“We are doing all we can, but would always encourage our communities to report anything they may have seen.

“You don’t have to talk to us – if you have information or concerns, you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously and in confidence.”

If you have any information please visit the force's online reporting tool or call 101, quoting Operation Alstromeria. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.