Luton man charged with murder after 19-year-old stabbed to death

A third man has been arrested in connection with the killing last week

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 20th Apr 2023, 17:20 BST- 1 min read

A man has been charged with murder after 19-year-old Derrick Kinyua was fatally stabbed in Luton last week.

This morning (April 20), Shakeel Morton, 19, of Upwell Road, appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court charged with Mr Kinyua’s murder.

Morton was remanded into custody ahead of his appearance at Luton Crown Court on April 24.

The investigation continuesThe investigation continues
Bedfordshire Police officers made a third arrest yesterday (April 19), and a man in his 20s remains in police custody.

A third man, previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been bailed whilst police continue their enquiries.

Mr Kinyua was stabbed following an altercation on the junction of Hitchin Road and Hucklesby Way. Despite emergency services’ best efforts, Mr Kinyua died in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna said: “Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Mr Kinyua at this time.

Derrick KinyuaDerrick Kinyua
“This is a deeply distressing incident, and we would ask the wider community to continue to respect the family’s privacy.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or visit beds.police.uk/ro/report quoting Operation Syphon.