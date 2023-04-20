A man has been charged with murder after 19-year-old Derrick Kinyua was fatally stabbed in Luton last week.

This morning (April 20), Shakeel Morton, 19, of Upwell Road, appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court charged with Mr Kinyua’s murder.

Morton was remanded into custody ahead of his appearance at Luton Crown Court on April 24.

The investigation continues

Bedfordshire Police officers made a third arrest yesterday (April 19), and a man in his 20s remains in police custody.

A third man, previously arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been bailed whilst police continue their enquiries.

Mr Kinyua was stabbed following an altercation on the junction of Hitchin Road and Hucklesby Way. Despite emergency services’ best efforts, Mr Kinyua died in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna said: “Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of Mr Kinyua at this time.

Derrick Kinyua

“This is a deeply distressing incident, and we would ask the wider community to continue to respect the family’s privacy.”

