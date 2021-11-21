Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as assaulted Luton Town fan continues to fight for his life in hospital

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as the Met Police continue their investigation into an assault which has left a Luton Town supporter fighting for his life.

Disorder broke out following Luton Town's 2-0 defeat at QPR on Friday evening (November 19) at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The 52-year-old victim suffered serious head injury in the aftermath of the match as we first reported here.

Hatters fans at QPR

This evening (Sunday), police revealed they have arrested a 26-year-old man as part of their investigation into the assault. He remains in custody as enquiries into the circumstances of the incident continue.

At around 9.50pm police say they came across the victim, named locally as Brian Rourke, who had suffering a serious head injury in Uxbridge Road, near the junction with Devonport Road, W12.

Mr Rourke, who is from the Luton area, was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service. He remains in a life-threatening condition.

His wife Vee posted on Facebook on Saturday: "Did anyone go to Luton game last night? If so did you see the incident outside the ground approximately 9:40/9:50pm?

"My husband has been seriously injured and in a coma, we currently don’t know how this is going to go but If anybody witnessed the incident or has footage please let me know or call Crimestoppers."

Detectives from the Met’s Central West BCU continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed disorder after the match or who saw the incident which caused the man’s injury to come forward. Anyone with mobile phone footage that may be relevant is also urged to contact police.