Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was seriously injured in a stabbing near a Luton school yesterday (Tuesday)

Barze Faesal, 30, of no fixed address, was arrested after a woman in her 20s was stabbed multiple times on Dunstable Road near Beech Hill Primary School at around 8.30am.

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ court today (Wednesday) and has been remanded in custody pending a further hearing at Luton Crown Court on June 24.

The victim is receiving treatment in hospital.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Officers will continue with high-visibility patrols in the area for community engagement and reassurance in the wake of the incident.”