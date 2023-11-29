Man jailed for attack that left Luton Town fan on life support
A man who attacked a Luton Town fan and left him needing life support has been jailed for two years and banned from football matches.
Jack Ellicott, 28, of Merlin Crescent in Edgware, attacked Brian Rourke after a game against Queens Park Rangers in 2021.
While he was acquitted of grievous bodily harm with intent, he had admitted unlawful wounding at Isleworth Crown Court. Ellicott was ordered to pay £7,500 in compensation to the dad-of-four, who was put in intensive care after the attack.
The 52-year-old Luton fan was found by Metropolitan Police officers in Uxbridge Road with a serious head injury on November 19, 2021. Mr Rourke required intensive rehabilitation to learn to walk and talk again after being left in a critical condition.
Upon release from prison, Ellicott will be banned from going to football matches for six years.