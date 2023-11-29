He has also been banned for attending football matches for six years

Courts stock image

A man who attacked a Luton Town fan and left him needing life support has been jailed for two years and banned from football matches.

Jack Ellicott, 28, of Merlin Crescent in Edgware, attacked Brian Rourke after a game against Queens Park Rangers in 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While he was acquitted of grievous bodily harm with intent, he had admitted unlawful wounding at Isleworth Crown Court. Ellicott was ordered to pay £7,500 in compensation to the dad-of-four, who was put in intensive care after the attack.

The 52-year-old Luton fan was found by Metropolitan Police officers in Uxbridge Road with a serious head injury on November 19, 2021. Mr Rourke required intensive rehabilitation to learn to walk and talk again after being left in a critical condition.