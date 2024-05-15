Man re-arrested for terrorism offence after 'suspicious substances' found in Caddington house

File image of poice tape

A man has been re-arrested in connection with a terrorism offence after a ‘considerable amount’ of suspicious substances were discovered in a Caddington house.

The man, in his 30s, from Caddington, was first arrested on Monday, May 6 and later bailed. He was yesterday (Tuesday) re-arrested on suspicion of possession of an item of use to a terrorist.

Police first raided the site after getting a tip off about the suspect items inside – and a controlled explosion was carried out last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police guard has remained at the site as officers investigated – and SO15, the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command, has now taken over the investigation after even more suspicious substances were discovered.

Bedfordshire Police Chief Superintendent Jaki Whittred said: "We are committed to keeping the public of Caddington safe and will be maintaining a police presence at the scene as well as continuing high-visibility patrols and community engagement in the area. Please be reassured there is no risk to local residents or the wider public at this time.