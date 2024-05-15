Man re-arrested for terrorism offence after 'suspicious substances' found in Caddington house
The man, in his 30s, from Caddington, was first arrested on Monday, May 6 and later bailed. He was yesterday (Tuesday) re-arrested on suspicion of possession of an item of use to a terrorist.
Police first raided the site after getting a tip off about the suspect items inside – and a controlled explosion was carried out last week.
A police guard has remained at the site as officers investigated – and SO15, the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command, has now taken over the investigation after even more suspicious substances were discovered.
Bedfordshire Police Chief Superintendent Jaki Whittred said: "We are committed to keeping the public of Caddington safe and will be maintaining a police presence at the scene as well as continuing high-visibility patrols and community engagement in the area. Please be reassured there is no risk to local residents or the wider public at this time.
"If anyone has any concerns they should speak to our officers or contact us on 101 quoting Operation Gronlid."