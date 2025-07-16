'Predatory' former Bedfordshire police officer put on sex offenders register - but handed suspended sentence

Close up of a police vehicle

A former Bedfordshire police officer has been handed a suspended sentence after sexual chats with a 14-year-old girl.

Ryan Hill, 36, who had worked in the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire armed policing unit, had persistently contacted the girl across messaging apps – including while he was on duty.

He had been dismissed for gross misconduct in February – but details could not be reported at the time due to an ongoing criminal case, which came to an end last week.

Between February and March 2024 Hill had asked the girl for photographs and meetups.

Hill pleaded guilty to attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court to 24 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

He was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for seven years, given a rehabilitation and activity requirement and placed on the sex offenders register.

The former cop had been immediately suspended, then resigned before his misconduct hearing, where he was put on the barred list, meaning he cannot work in the profession again.

At his dismissal hearing, Bedfordshier Police Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said: “PC Hill’s predatory behaviour demonstrates a complete lack of integrity and respect to women and children. This was not an error of judgement but a wilful act for self-gratification.

"His persistent and wilful conduct will undoubtedly undermine and impact trust and confidence in Bedfordshire Police and, had police not intervened, he could have continued with this pattern of behaviour, potentially seeking out other victims. His conduct was grossly unacceptable and there is no place in policing for those who perpetrate such behaviour."