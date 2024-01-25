News you can trust since 1891
Seventh person charged with murder of Luton teen who was stabbed to death

Ashraf died from stab wounds when he was found in September
By Olivia Preston
Published 25th Jan 2024, 16:25 GMT
A seventh person has been charged with murder after the death of a teenager in Luton in September.

Timone Crossman, 19, was charged with murder today (January 25) in connection to the fatal stabbing of Ashraf Habimana. Crossman, from Luton, also faces charges of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Ashraf was just 16 when died from stab wounds in Nunnery Lane on September 29. Another teenager was also seriously injured during the attack. Six teenagers have already been charged with murder in connection to the fatal stabbing.

Police tape. (Picture: Peter Byrne via PA)Police tape. (Picture: Peter Byrne via PA)
Detective Inspector Graham Newton, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, leading the investigation, said: “We are determined to take action against anyone involved in the tragic death of Ashraf Habimana.

“We must all play our part in taking a strong stance against anyone who thinks serious violence or carrying a knife is okay.”