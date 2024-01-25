Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A seventh person has been charged with murder after the death of a teenager in Luton in September.

Timone Crossman, 19, was charged with murder today (January 25) in connection to the fatal stabbing of Ashraf Habimana. Crossman, from Luton, also faces charges of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Ashraf was just 16 when died from stab wounds in Nunnery Lane on September 29. Another teenager was also seriously injured during the attack. Six teenagers have already been charged with murder in connection to the fatal stabbing.

Detective Inspector Graham Newton, from the Bedfordshire Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, leading the investigation, said: “We are determined to take action against anyone involved in the tragic death of Ashraf Habimana.