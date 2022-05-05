Three teenagers charged with attempted murder after gunshots fired at car in Luton

At around 5pm on Tuesday, April 19, police responded to reports of shots being fired at a vehicle in Wauluds Bank Drive, in the Marsh Farm area, by a group on pushbikes.

Emergency services attended the scene and found that the targeted vehicle had been involved in a minor collision with another unrelated vehicle. No one was seriously injured.

Lewis Gatehouse, 19, from Luton, and a 17-year-old boy from Luton, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested in dawn raids in Dunstable and Luton by officers from Boson, Bedfordshire Police’s guns and gangs unit.

Police carried out dawn raids to arrest to teenagers

They were charged with attempted murder and appeared at court on Thursday, April 28, where they were remanded ahead of a future court hearing.

And on Tuesday (May 3), a 17-year-old boy from Dunstable, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and charged with the same offence.

He appeared at court yesterday (Wednesday) and was remanded ahead of a future court hearing.