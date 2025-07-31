Two more teens sentenced for role in brawl ending in fatal stabbing of Luton schoolboy

Ashraf Habimana

Two teenagers have been sentenced for their involvement in fighting that ended in the death of a 16-year-old in Luton in 2023.

A fight in Runford Avenue during the afternoon of September 29 2023, escalated in the evening when the two groups of feuding teens clashed again in a car park.

Safwan Kashim and Hasan Ayaz, both 18 and formerly from Luton, pleaded guilty to their roles in the violent disorder, in which Ashraf Habimana was killed.

While Ashraf was not involved in the initial altercation, he was later assaulted and fatally stabbed by Athif Hussaindeen.

Athif was later convicted of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 24 years. His twin brother, Althaf Hussaindeen, was convicted of manslaughter and violent disorder and sentenced to seven years.

Now two more teens have been jailed.

At Luton Crown Court on Friday (July 25), Kashim received a concurrent sentence of two years' imprisonment for violent disorder and six months for possession of a bladed article. Ayaz was sentenced to nine months for possession of a bladed article.

Both men were released after the hearing due to the time spent on remand while awaiting trial.

Detective Inspector Graham Newton said: “This has been a protracted investigation which has sought to bring to justice everyone who had a part to play in the widespread violence that ultimately led to the loss of a young life.

“Lawlessness on this scale is simply unacceptable, and Bedfordshire Police and our tri-force Major Crime Unit take a strong stance on youth violence as a whole. That is why we have thoroughly investigated both Ashraf’s murder and the events which preceded it, as no dispute should be settled with weapons.”

This sentencing means seven people have now been convicted in connection with the case.