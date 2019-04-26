Two murder inquiries launched in Luton on same day

Two separate murder inquiries were launched in Luton yesterday over the deaths of two men.

On Wednesday morning, a man in his 50s suffered serious head injuries after an assault in Mangrove Road.

Yesterday, he succumbed to his injuries in hospital and a murder investigation was launched, as previously reported here.

In a separate incident at 3pm on Wednesday, police attended an address in Hitchin Road after the body of a man in his 50s was found.

Despite initial reports that the death appeared to be non-suspicious, a 39-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of murder yesterday afternoon (see here).

