FAITH MATTERS: Eid Mubarak to all Muslims in Luton and beyond
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thousands of Luton’s Muslim families and friends wished each other the traditional and familiar “Eid Mubarak” greeting over the last weekend. The Arabic word “Mubarak” translates as “blessed,” while “Eid” means feast, festival or celebration.
Eid al-Adha is known as the “Festival of the Sacrifice”. It honours the famous story of the prophet Ibrahim (Abraham for Christians and Jews) willing to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. However, before Ibrahim did it, God produced a lamb for him to sacrifice instead.
To commemorate this, Muslims sacrifice meals and give money to charities like Luton Food Bank to feed the poorer families in our town and also donate to buy livestock to feed people in need worldwide.
A statement from the Luton Council of Faiths said we want to say a huge thank you for all the heroic efforts and the sacrifices Muslim communities and individuals have made in helping to save lives by giving generously to those in need and looking after the vulnerable. We wish all Muslims, here in Luton and around the world, Eid Mubarak.
A Luton-based broadcast media organisation called Inspire FM has been positively inspiring young people and the community for over 25 years. One of its aims is to give the community of Luton an affordable, accessible, and inclusive Eid festival.
Its Operations Manager Mohammad Tariq said, “We remain grateful to many community volunteers, donors, sponsors, and in particular our headline sponsor Luton Rising, for their help and support. Over the weekend, we transformed Lewsey Park into a vibrant, family-friendly extravaganza with thrilling rides, fun activities, a wide array of world food, and great entertainment for the community. It was a great opportunity for people to make their Eid memorable at this community festival.”
Eid celebrations were also held in Wardown Park organised by the 1 Eid, which has been running for 17 years. Organiser Tahareen Farquhar said, “1 Eid Festival celebrations provided an opportunity for the community to come together from all walks of life. It helped to eradicate Islamophobia and encouraged community cohesion. It also gave our youth a chance to celebrate in a safe, enjoyable, family-friendly atmosphere.”
There was an amazing firework display on Popes Meadow, enjoyed by thousands.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.