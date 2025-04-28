Faith Matters: Pope Francis tirelessly sought to build bridges in a divided world

“Pope Francis was a friend of the weak and the marginalised nations and the peoples across the globe”, stated Prof Zafar Khan, Chair of the Luton Council of Faiths. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Church worldwide.”

Tributes have been paid around the world to Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, who died on Easter Monday, aged 88. Thousands of people and many Heads of State attended his funeral ceremony held over the weekend.

The Right Reverend David Oakley, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Northampton, said, “As we grieve his passing, we also give thanks for his prophetic witness. May we continue his legacy by building a Church that listens, loves, and walks with all God’s people. His life reminded us that the Church is not a fortress but a home where all are welcomed, listened to, and valued. His vision of the Church was one of encounter and accompaniment, where God’s mercy reaches every heart longing for hope.”

Pope Francis is described by many as a radical and an agent of change. He modernised the Church’s governance and introduced several reforms. He developed strong relational bonds between religious traditions. He called people from different faiths as “our siblings”. His funeral reminded the world leaders to build bridges, and not walls.

Grassroots Chair The Revd Canon David Lawson said, “Three things come to mind on the legacy of Pope Francis – his palpable humanity and humility, his passion for the poor and marginalized, and his care for the environment.”

In his 2015 encyclical, the late Pope remarked, ‘Never have we so hurt and mistreated our common home as we have in the past 200 years’.

The Luton Council of Faiths Chair, Prof Zafar Khan said, “Pope Francis was a strong advocate for peace and justice. He was a friend of the weak and the marginalised nations and the peoples across the globe. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Church and the followers of Christianity in the UK and across the world.”

As the world mourns his passing, Pope Francis will be remembered for his leadership and as a Pope who washed the feet of prisoners, embraced the sick, and tirelessly sought to build bridges in a divided world. His legacy will endure in the hearts of millions inspired by his call to live the Christian Gospel values of love, mercy, and humility.

May he rest in peace and rise in glory.