Political Opinion: Rachel Hopkins MP backs Labour plans to prioritise British jobs and skills in major projects

Rachel Hopkins MP is backing Labour's plans to create high quality British jobs in major infrastructure projects

Rachel Hopkins MP has welcomed the news that British jobs and skills will be prioritised in the construction of new roads, railway lines, hospital and schools across Luton South and South Bedfordshire.

Under Labour plans, announced in full last week, companies who bid for public contracts to build new infrastructure will have to show that they will create high quality British jobs or skills before winning a contract.

The news could see hundreds of billions of pounds of public money harnessed to boost jobs and drive growth across the country.

The news will be particularly welcome in the East of England. In the Spending Review earlier this month, Labour announced billions of pounds worth of investment in new infrastructure. This included major investment in the East of England, with the government announcing £2.5 billion for the continued delivery of East-West Rail.

The changes proposed by Labour will mean that - where public contracts are awarded through this funding – companies will be expected to create good, British jobs or unlock skills in the local area. It’s estimated that £385bn worth of public contracts are awarded every year.

Labour is also driving through changes to ensure that those delivering public contracts fulfil their obligations. A new process will see major contractors reporting on how they have boosted jobs, opportunities or skills in the building of major infrastructure.

Rachel Hopkins MP said: “I’m delighted that our Labour government are making this common-sense change that will create good jobs and spread opportunity for my constituents across Luton South and South Bedfordshire.

“Labour is rebuilding Britain with record funding for roads, schools and hospitals. It’s only right that the companies delivering these projects demonstrate how they’ll create good local jobs. This is Labour’s Plan for Change in action”