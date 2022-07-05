A wicked way to spend an afternoon as youngsters in Toddington go Into The Woods

Dare to go Into The Woods

Students from Parodos Theatre School are offering people in Toddington an amusingly different way to think about everyone's favourite fairy tale characters through their production of Into the Woods JR.

The show featuring students between the ages of 8 and 16, will be performed at 4pm and 7.30pm.“From the first rehearsal the students have collaborated on gaining a new perspective on these fairy tales and the ethical issues these stories present. We think they deserve a standing ovation from the community for all their work,” says Freddie Gershon, CEO of Music Theatre International (MTI).

“MTI would like to join the creators of Into the Woods in applauding the unique ways that each student has contributed to the show,” he adds.

Parodos Theatre School will present Into the Woods JR. on Sunday July 10 at Parkfield’s School, Park Road, Toddington. Tickets are £12 with concessions priced at £10, and are available on the door or online.

With a book by James Lapine and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Into the Woods JR. is based on the award-winning Broadway production.

The musical follows a baker and his wife who learn they've been cursed with childlessness by the witch next door. The couple embarks on a quest – swindling, deceiving and stealing from such already-victimized characters as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Jack (fresh off the beanstalk!) – to get the special objects required to break the spell.