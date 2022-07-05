Luton Foodbank's much-loved Colour Run returned after pandemic hiatus

Luton Foodbank’s much-loved Colour Run made its return with more than 200 participants navigating the five kilometre course around Wardown Park, all while being doused in brightly coloured powder by marshals.

The event, which was sponsored by Esquire estate agents, brought together Luton Foodbank’s supporters from around the town as the Colour Run made its comeback after the pandemic.

For the first time, teams made up of pupils and teachers from local high schools also competed against one another.

A riot of colour to raise funds for Luton Foodbank

“With what has been a difficult few years for many, events such as our Colour Run have not been able to take place,” said Salma Khan, project manager for Luton Foodbank.

“We wanted to make this event the biggest yet and we were delighted to see so many come out in support for the charity. It was especially pleasing to see so many young people from local high schools get involved.”

Challney High School for Boys collected the award for biggest fundraising efforts after they raised more than £3,000 pounds.

Brothers Haashim and Hassan Hussain received an award for the highest individual fundraising total after they raised over £1,300 pounds for the charity.

Luton Foodbank’s supporters Aegis Support Services, The Mall Luton and Luton Lions all had teams running in the event.

Salma added: “The Colour Run provides an opportunity to help raise awareness and vital funds for our work. I want to extend my appreciation to all our friends who joined us on the day.

“There are many in Luton enduring hardship, with many more expected to be impacted by the cost of living crisis. We would encourage anyone struggling to get in touch.”

Luton Foodbank is here to help anyone in need. If you are in a financial crisis, they can help you get food. They can also give you information and support from their network of partners.