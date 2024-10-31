People living in Luton have shared their anger after a “full on firework display” took place in the Bury Park area in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

One man who lives on Brook Street said: “The fireworks started at 2.45am and continued for approximately 40 minutes!”

Others have reported a barrage of fireworks going off in Bury Park, with another unhappy person saying: “Apparently we are under siege. At least that's what it feels like. Loud and persistent fireworks going off all over the place. I know it's Diwali but why at this hour of the night?”

Today, October 31 is both Halloween and the Hindu festival of Diwali. The law states that people can use fireworks from 7am to 11pm, except for on specific days, like New Year's Eve, Diwali, and Chinese New Year when the cut-off is 1am.

Fireworks. Image supplied by Central Bedfordshire Council.

On Fed Up Of Fireworks Luton, a Facebook page dedicated to reporting nuisance fireworks in the town, one woman said: “Well that was delightful, being woken up at 2.40am. Full on display fireworks that went on till about 3am! When is this going to stop?”

Bedfordshire Police asked residents to report antisocial behaviour to them if there is an ongoing problem with people setting off fireworks.

Luton North MP, Sarah Owen, has vowed to crack down on this issue and press the government for change surrounding the sale of fireworks.

In July, Ms Owen said: “I will continue to work with Ministers and the Home Secretary to advocate for those who have their nights disrupted far too often in Luton."

A spokesperson for the council said: “We share residents frustrations about the illegal and anti-social use of fireworks last night. While the police received no reports, Luton Council did receive one report that is currently being investigated.

“Luton Council is already supporting Bedfordshire Police with Operation Starbar in which all fireworks incidents reported to the Police will be logged and focus will be on identifying and taking action against persistent offenders.

“It is against the law to let fireworks off in “Night hours”, with exceptions to this rule on 5 November, New Year, Chinese New Year and Diwali.”

The council also explained that the police are responsible for dealing with fireworks being let off during ‘night hours’ and on streets or other public places.

The spokesperson added: “The council is responsible for: sale of fireworks to minors; product safety issues in relation to fireworks – (note: this is about the compliance of the product to safety standards, not unsafe use) and licensing the sale of fireworks.”

Did you experience the fireworks this morning? Were you disturbed by them? Let us know by emailing [email protected].