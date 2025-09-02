David Carter, chief executive, Angela Doak, director of human resources, Fresie Lacson, breast screening advanced practitioner, Rosalynne Bontuyan, breast screening advanced practitioner, Sheena McLaggan, take heART co-founder, and Sabine Hazell, schools and charity coordinator for Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS charity, with the Embers of Care artwork

Artwork which reflects the journeys of staff members has been unveiled at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital.

The painting was designed by Yayen John as part of the national Embers of Care painting series, which celebrates the contributions of migrants to the UK’s healthcare sector.

The project was inspired by Yayen’s transition to working as a nurse in the UK.

It features the stories of three Luton and Dunstable University Hospital staff members, with the first being Fresie Lacson, a breast screening advanced practitioner who joined the hospital in 2005 as the first Filipino radiographer.

Fresie recalled: “I faced significant challenges adapting to the new culture, environment, and weather.

“However, with perseverance and support from my colleagues, I thrived. I'm proud of my journey and the impact I've made in the breast screening department.”

Fellow breast screening advanced practitioner Rosalynne Bontuyan also moved to the UK from the Philippines.

Rosalynne said: “Looking at the finished piece, I am happy that it came out good. Yayen really did incredibly well.

“I’m grateful to be part of this incredible project and even more proud to represent immigrants and share a piece of our story.”

Also featured in the artwork is Maria Cecilia Sarte, a haematology clinical nurse specialist, whose journey as a migrant worker started in January 2004.

The artwork is currently displayed on the first floor of the surgical block at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

Founders of take heART, a trust wide art and wellbeing group Sheena McLaggan and Rachel Chater said: “This project is displayed close to the large ‘We Are One’ wall vinyl which also celebrates our members of staff who come from diverse backgrounds across the globe - from over 100 countries.

“We are hopeful that in the future we will be able to connect with other trusts who have also participated in this project.”

