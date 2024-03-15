Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend is coming to Luton in May – and you could volunteer to become one of the event’s Festival Makers.

Luton Rising, the borough council’s airport company, is looking for volunteers to get involved in one of the biggest events the town has ever hosted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big Weekend is coming to Stockwood Park from Friday, May 24 to Sunday, May 26 and will host some of the UK’s – and the world’s – top music artists to Luton. Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the event.

Volunteer to become a Luton Rising Festival Maker

Luton Rising Festival Makers, in partnership with Luton Council, Step Forward Luton and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), is the volunteer scheme for the weekend. The Festival Makers will play an integral part in the festival as they will welcome visitors to Luton and help them access the event.

Volunteers will get free training on health and safety, communication and customer services and will receive a free T-shirt, lunch and snacks during their shifts, along with a goodie bag.

So how can you get involved? Festival Makers need to be over the age of 16 to apply – or if under that age must be accompanied by an adult. Volunteers will also be required to attend training.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillor Javeria Hussain, Luton Rising board member and community engagement lead, said: “We are delighted to be delivering the Festival Makers volunteering scheme for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend. We want festival to have a lasting legacy for Luton and provide a number of opportunities for our residents. Not only is this a fantastic way for the people of Luton to learn valuable and transferrable skills, but also for them to show off their hometown and welcome thousands of guests over the weekend.”

Luton Rising Festival Makers volunteer co-ordinators will also be out and about at events in Luton over the coming weeks recruiting for the event, including St Patrick's Day celebrations this weekend and The Big Iftar on March 22.