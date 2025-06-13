"Behind every statistic is a person": Central Bedfordshire Council unveils new Domestic Abuse Strategy

Following a public consultation, Central Beds Council has launched its new strategy for 2025 to 2030.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In it, the council outlines five outcomes that it hopes to achieve in the next five years – as well as a plan for how it will achieve each outcome.

The five outcomes are:

Children and young people have the right support, information and opportunities to talk about and develop healthy relationships

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Domestic abuse accounted for 17% of all crime in Bedfordshire in 2023/24 (Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

People experiencing and at risk of experiencing domestic abuse are supported to be and feel safe

Everyone can rebuild their lives and live free from domestic abuse

Individuals that harm can recognise and be supported to change their behaviour and break the cycle of domestic abuse

Communities, professionals are able to recognise domestic abuse at the earliest opportunity and have the confidence to take action

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One in four women and one in seven men report being affected by domestic abuse at some point in their lives – and in Bedfordshire, domestic abuse accounted for 17% of all crime in 2023/24.

Cllr Steve Owen, executive member for children’s services, said: “Domestic abuse is never acceptable. Behind every statistic is a person; someone’s neighbour, colleague, friend or family member. We and our partners across Central Bedfordshire take seriously our responsibility to deliver support to those experiencing domestic abuse, and to ensure people feel safe to speak up and get the help they need.

"We’ve worked closely with partners, local organisations and people who have experienced domestic abuse to make sure our services truly reflect what people need to support them.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers