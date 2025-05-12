Beloved Luton teashop to reopen inside pub two months after closing

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 12th May 2025, 16:54 BST
Denise Clayburn of Robby's Teashop. Picture: Denise Clayburnplaceholder image
Denise Clayburn of Robby's Teashop. Picture: Denise Clayburn
A popular teashop in Luton is gearing up to reopen in the town this week – less than two months after closing in the Luton Point.

Robby’s Tea Shop had been a staple of the town centre for more than 50 years and was forced to shut down in March after struggling to renew its lease.

In a shock announcement, Robby’s revealed it would be reopening, but with a twist.

The business said: “We are so excited to announce that Robby’s will be re-opening on Tuesday 13th May at 10am in our new home at The George II pub located in Bute Street, Luton.

“You will now be able to enjoy your favourite Robby’s in the sunshine of the newly refurbished garden, with a cheeky glass of wine or perhaps add that perfect pint of Guinness to your Robby’s Breakfast.”

Hundreds reacted to the news and congratulated the team on their new venture. One said: “This is brilliant news. The town centre isn’t the town centre without you. Good luck in your new home.”

While another added: “How amazing. So pleased. Will be there to support it.”

