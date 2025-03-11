"The last thing I ever wanted to do was to close": Luton teashop to shut for good after over 50 years in business

Denise Clayburn of Robby's Teashop is selling up and relocating to Ireland with her partner David Armstrong. But it's going to be a real wrench to leave the business that has been a apart of her life for so long and which is not only a Luton landmark but a lifeline to many.

A beloved café in Luton town centre has revealed that it will close later this year after struggling to renew its lease.

Robby’s Tea Shop has been a staple of the Luton Point for decades and announced its plans to sell the business in 2024.

Despite trying to find new owners for the business, Robby’s has told its customers that it will be closing its doors for the final time in April.

Denise Clayburn, who has run the café since 2013, said: “Please understand that this has not been a decision that I have taken lightly. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to close Robby’s, however I have spent the last three months trying to renew our lease but unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be.

“Robby’s has been such a huge part of mine and so many others lives for so long and I will truly miss our Robby’s family.”

The shop was opened in 1972 by her father-in-law William Clayburn and named after her late husband - William’s then one-year-old son Robert.

She thanked her team, both past and present, and the businesses which have supported her over the years.

Denise added: “I will forever look back at all the laughter, and sometimes tears that were had with great fondness. Again thank you to every single one of you that has supported us over the years, whether it’s been popping in for a cup of tea, bringing the family for lunch, ordering a take away, supporting our outside catering or recommending us to your friends. It really is greatly appreciated.”

Robby’s will be open until April 5 and will celebrate St Patrick’s Day “for one last time”.

Customers shared their sadness and shock at hearing the news online. Veronica Milton said: “Thank you for 50+ years of family memories. If you are able to find a new venue we will follow you very eagerly. Good luck to you and all staff.”

While Hayley Lockett Stanbridge added: “So sad have grown up in Robby’s and always met with a cheerful greeting, amazing food and lovely atmosphere.”