Big Weekend: AJ Tracey and London Grammar among final acts revealed for event in Stockwood Park
Joining the superstars already announced will be rapper AJ Tracey, pop band London Grammar, producer Jax Jones, singer Remi Wolf, DJ Nathan Dawe and electronic artist Wilkinson for the festival from May 24 to 26.
The huge event will welcome over 100,000 fans to Stockwood Park, on London Road, for three days of music.
On Friday (May 24), Nathan Dawe will play on the main stage, and Wilkinson will join the Radio 1 New Music Stage.
Jax Jones is set to perform on Saturday, May 25, while AJ Tracey, London Grammar and Remi Wolf will finish off the festival on Sunday (May 26).
Greg James said: “Line-up complete! Let’s get on with it!”
The festival is being headlined by Coldplay, Raye and Chase & Status, and some Luton talent will also take to the stages.