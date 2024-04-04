BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend shines spotlight on Luton talent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton’s rising stars Ryussi, Myles Smith, Lavz and JW Paris will each get the chance to perform for over 100,000 music fans expected at the three-day spectacular in Stockwood Park from May 24-26.

They join an all-star line-up featuring international superstars Coldplay, Vampire Weekend, RAYE, Charli XCX, Chase & Status, Rag'n'Bone Man, Becky Hill, Rudimental, Aitch and many more top acts.

For Producer & DJ Ryussi, the support and opportunities they received in Luton were crucial to their development as an artist.

Ryussi - DJ and Producer

"I remember back in Luton Sixth Form College, BBC Three Counties set up a careers day stand. After class I went to speak to Gareth Lloyd and asked him how I'd be able to get the music I was uploading heard. He responded 'just keep uploading it and someone will come across it'. Simple as that really, consistency.

"Thanks to Luton I was able to get my name out there, from Dose Radio providing me a space where I could practise, to my first ever DJ gig at Taste the Punch."

Indi-rock trio JW Paris will also be flying the flag high for Luton when they perform on the Sunday and give praise to Luton for helping kick start their music roots.

“I grew up in Marsh Farm and went to Lea Manor High School where I started my band ‘Pirate Music’ - the school always supported music,” said bandmember Danny.

The band also see this as an opportunity not just for themselves, but for the town too. Danny said: “Playing it will be unbelievable, but we’re so happy to see a major music event come to the town and show what Luton is about. We’re the hub of arts and culture!”

The artists break at Radio 1's Big Weekend in their hometown is a proud moment for the local music scene and a great opportunity for Luton to showcase its talent to the world.

Step Forward Luton and music fans across the town will be cheering on Ryussi, Myles, Lavz and JW Paris as they represent Luton on the BBC Introducing stage.

For the full BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend Luton Introducing Stage line-up, visit bbc.co.uk/bigweekend.